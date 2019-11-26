Mr. Sammy Lucius Boaz, 71, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Quiet Whisper Assisted Living Facility in Lake City, FL.
Mr. Boaz was born October 18, 1948, in Albany, GA to the late Lucius S. McClain Jr & Willie Mae Davis. He moved to Lake City in the early 2000s, coming from the Moultrie, GA area.
Mr. Boaz was an Iron Worker by trade and of the Christian faith. He bravely & voluntarily enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in which he proudly served during the Vietnam War.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and anything to do with guns!
Survivors are his cousins: Patty Pichelmayer-Ft. Gaines, GA, Kirk Pichelmayer-Panama City, FL, Bettina Pichelmayer-Ft. Gaines, GA, Johnny Creel-Albany, GA; his caregiver: Cecilia Davis-Lake City, FL; a number of other relatives and friends.
Graveside Funeral Services for Mr. Boaz will be held at a later date in Jacksonville, FL.
Honorably, Mr. Boaz will be laid to rest in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 26, 2019