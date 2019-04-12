Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Shelton B Feagle. View Sign



Mr. Shelton B. Feagle, 69, of Lake City, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida following an extended illness. He was the son of the late Shelton and Louise Folsom Feagle and was a lifelong resident of Lake City. He worked as a mechanic with Terry Dicks Trucking. He enjoyed farming, working on tractors, tinkering with old cars and fishing. He was of the Lutheran faith.He is survived by three sons Shelton Feagle, Jr. (Tocha) Lake City, Wade Feagle, Lake City; Steve Williams (Anna) of Dallas, Texas; a daughter, Shannon Feagle (Adam) Lake City, FL.; four brothers, William Byrd Feagle of St. George, GA; Martin Feagle, St. George, GA; Aubrey Feagle, Macclenny, FL; and Roland Edwards of Hahhira, GA; and a sister, Ann Renslow (Phil)of Georgia. His seven grandchildren, Braxton, Kameron, Brandon and Brinsleigh Feagle; Lexie Brown, Kaleb and Karsen Feagle and Jared and Joshua Williams also survive.Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Renslow officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery (41 S. at Ellisville). The family will receive friends for ONE HOUR prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234

458 S Marion Ave.

Lake City , FL 32025

