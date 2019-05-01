Mr. Spero Stephen Spanios, III, 30, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born in Tampa, FL, on August 24, 1988 to Spero Stephen Spanios, II and Bettina Lee Turner. He was currently working for Nextran as a Diesel Mechanic and in his spare time, he enjoyed working on vehicles, going to old car shows and spending time with friends and family. He was also the type that cared for anyone, and was known to always help others in need.
He is survived by his loving wife, Loran Spanios; mother, Bettina Turner; sisters, Angie Spanios and Jackie Spanios; brother, Daniel Spanios; nephews, Nathan Spanios and Chanz Coker; nieces, Eevah Alexander and Eeliyah Alexander. Numerous friends and extended family members also survive.
Per Mr. Spanios wishes, he was cremated. A celebration of life for Mr. Spanios will be conducted at a later date at his residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 1, 2019