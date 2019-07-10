Mr. Stephen Joel Prather, 64, of Lake City, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in the Malcolm Randall V.A. Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. A native of LaGrange, Georgia, Mr. Prather was the son of the late Bradley and Willie Pearl Wisener Prather. Mr. Prather was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He was an armament systems technician and civil ordinance mechanic. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and achieved the rank of Petty Officer Third Class before his honorable discharge in 1975. Mr. Prather was a master carpenter; project manager and a million mile semi-truck driver, having driven from coast to coast many times. Mr. Prather was baptized at the Kirkland Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia. He was a gun and weapons enthusiast and had an enviable gun collection.
Stephen was blessed with a family that loved him very much. Survivors include his sister, Vicki Diane Prather of Lake City; his son, Bradley Robert Prather, and grandchildren, Kayla Raye and Robbie Prather.
Funeral services for Mr. Prather will be conducted at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019 in the chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Stephens best friend, Sean Raggins, officiating. The family will receive friends for ONE HOUR prior to the service. Interment with full military honors will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please share fond memories or leave messages of condolence for the family on-line at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 10, 2019