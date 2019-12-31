Mr. Thomas Earl "Tommy" Hosford, Jr. 70, of Lake City passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City.
A native and lifelong resident of Lake City, Tommy was the son of the late Thomas Earl Hosford, Sr. and Charlene Pitzer Hosford Sturm. Tommy retired from the Florida Department of Transportation after 25 years of service as a Traffic Operations Planner, and kept his wifes business Kountry Kids Day Care running by being the all around fix it man. He worked for a time at Sunshine True Value Hardware store, played golf with the Good Old Boys, enjoyed working in his yard, reading his newspapers, and playing Sudoku. He was a member of the Lake City Elks Lodge #893, and loved spending time with his family.
Mr. Hosford was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Sturm Chuck and a sister, Alice Hosford.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Milton Hosford; daughter, Lisa Hosford Huchingson (Joe); son, Thomas Earl Trey Hosford, III (Bridget); grandson, Devin Huchingson; granddaughters, Destin, Sydney, and Harper Hosford.
Memorial services for Mr. Hosford will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chris Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Association, P.O. Box 1394, Lake City, FL 32056 or Lake City Elks Lodge Charity Account, 259 NE Hernando Ave., Lake City, FL 32055.
Please leave words of comfort for the family on the online guest book at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. HWY 441, Lake City. (386) 752-1954.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019