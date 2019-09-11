Mr. Thomas Jefferson Tom Williams, Jr., age 74, of Jacksonville, Florida died Monday, Sept. 9, at his residence following an extended illness.
Mr. Williams was born in Valley City, N.D. and resided in Lake City, Florida for many years before moving to Jacksonville, Florida 30 years ago. He worked in automobile sales most of life and most recently was sales manager for Bozard Ford, St. Augustine, Fla. for over eight years. He was a member of the Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church, Jacksonville, Fla. and loved fishing, telling a good story, grilling and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson T.J. Williams, Sr. and Mary G. Licha Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Janet K. Willliams of Jacksonville, Florida: one daughter, Angela (Roy) LaBlanc of Lafayette, La.: one son, Randy (Shannon) Williams of Loganville, Ga.: one brother, Edward James Williams of Lufkin, Texas: four grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Austin and Brandy Williams.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Williams will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church, Jacksonville, Florida with Rev. David Manning, Pastor, officiating. Interment will at 3 P.M. Wednesday in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida.
Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday (One hour before services) at the church. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net#net
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019