1/1
Mr. Thurman Holloman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mr. Thurman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Thurman Holloman, age 97, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born July 8, 1923 in Selma, North Carolina to E.S. Holloman and Laura Daughtry.
Mr. Holloman was a resident of Miramar Beach, Florida. He was a veteran of World War II, serving his country in the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver in the concrete industry for many years before retiring.
Mr. Holloman was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Holloman; and three sons, Christopher Bryant, Lester Holloman, and John Holloman.
Mr. Holloman is survived by his son, Daniel T. Holloman and his wife Barbara of Destin, Florida; daughter-in-law, Debbie Holloman; two grandchildren, Stacy Winters and her husband Chad, and Bryan Holloman; and two great-grandchildren, Kylianna Winters and Kristalyn Winters.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Lake City, Florida.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. CLARY-GLEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved