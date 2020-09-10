Mr. Thurman Holloman, age 97, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born July 8, 1923 in Selma, North Carolina to E.S. Holloman and Laura Daughtry.
Mr. Holloman was a resident of Miramar Beach, Florida. He was a veteran of World War II, serving his country in the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver in the concrete industry for many years before retiring.
Mr. Holloman was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Holloman; and three sons, Christopher Bryant, Lester Holloman, and John Holloman.
Mr. Holloman is survived by his son, Daniel T. Holloman and his wife Barbara of Destin, Florida; daughter-in-law, Debbie Holloman; two grandchildren, Stacy Winters and her husband Chad, and Bryan Holloman; and two great-grandchildren, Kylianna Winters and Kristalyn Winters.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Lake City, Florida.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.
CLARY-GLEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is entrusted with the arrangements.