Mr. Walter Mayo Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Walter Mayo Jr..
Service Information
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL
32206
(904)-768-5215
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
4637 NW Lake Jeffrey Rd
Lake City,, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Walter Mayo Jr. Funeral service for Mr. Walter Mayo Jr. will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Jerusalem Baptist Church, 4637 NW Lake Jeffrey Rd. Lake City, Florida 32055. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel in Jacksonville, FL and morning of services at the church from 10:00 until hour of service.
Mr. Mayo was employed by Florida East Coast and retired after 15 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his children, Venton Mayo, Millie Hansley, Sharon Ward (David), Antonio Turner, Sr. (Doris), Derrick Turner; a host of grands, siblings, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.