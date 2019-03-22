Mr. Wash Newsome a resident of White Springs, Florida passed away March 13, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Wash Newsome will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 in South Hamilton Elementary School, in White Springs, Florida at 11:00 am.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Wash Newsome.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, March 22, 2019 in New Jerusalem Baptist Church White Springs, Florida from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Burial in the Swift Creek Cemetery.
Udell and Sons of DOUGLAS M. UDELL FUNERAL HOME are in charge of all arrangements. Serving Suwannee, Hamilton, Columbia and all surrounding Counties. Call : 386-362-4189, 386-209-0223, 386-344-4309.
Udell Funeral Home
120 Walker Ave Sw
Live Oak, FL 32064
(386) 362-4189
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019