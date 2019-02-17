Obituary Guest Book View Sign



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lillian Myers; his sons. Bert (Tressa) Myers of Lake City and Bill (Lisa) Myers of Gainesville, Florida and a sister, Cherry Butler of Lake City. Five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.

Mr. Wayne Albert Myers, age 70, of Lake City passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Haven Hospice Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Olny, Illinois, Mr. Myers moved to Lake City at the age of five with his late parents, Morris and Daisy Earlene Akes Myers. In 1966 he met and married his wife Lillian Drawdy Myers. Together they traveled the world with Mr. Myers profession. He worked as a Project Manager in the construction of U.S. Embassies. In his spare time Mr. Myers enjoyed riding motorcycles and he excelled at woodworking. Mr. Myers was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lillian Myers; his sons. Bert (Tressa) Myers of Lake City and Bill (Lisa) Myers of Gainesville, Florida and a sister, Cherry Butler of Lake City. Five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.A celebration of Wayne's life was held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the home of Bert & Tressa Myers. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Haven Hospice Care Center, 4037 US Highway 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055 Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386-752-1234)

