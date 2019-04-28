Mr. Wesley Randolph "Randy" Keaton, 70, passed away April 25, 2019 at the Suwannee Valley Care Center (Haven Hospice) in Lake City, FL following an extended illness. He is the son of the late James and Irene Clements Keaton. He had lived in Lake City his entire life. He enjoyed watching Gun Smoke, writing music, and his Bird "Ralph".
He is survived by his wife of five years Sharon Keaton, Lake City, FL, one son Kip Keaton, Tampa, FL and one daughter Valerie Peoples, Gainesville, FL. two brothers Jim Keaton (Pauline) Titusville, FL; and Douglas Keaton, Lake City, FL. and one granddaughter Annabel Peoples.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME Lake City, FL. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019