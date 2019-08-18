Mr. Willard Stephen "Steve" Greene, age 77, of White Springs, Florida died Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the Solaris Healthcare of Lake City following an extended illness.
Mr. Greene had resided in White Springs, Florida all of his life and was the former business owner of gasoline service stations and worked as a correctional officer with UCI (Lake Butler) for over 12 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a former mayor for 12 years of White Springs, Florida and a former member of the Hamilton County Hospital Board. He was a member of the White Springs Church of God and enjoyed salt and fresh water fishing.
He was preceded in death by his son, Wade Greene, a grandson, Kossie Greene, his parents, Kossie and Jeanie Kelly Greene, two brothers, Buddy Greene and Malcolm Greene and a sister, Betty L. Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dianne Greene of White Springs, Florida: one daughter, Holly (Tim) Whited of White Springs, Florida; two sons, Slade (Karen) Greene, Sr. of Branford, Fla. and Joe (Amy) Greene of White Springs, Fla.; Two sisters, Sivilla (Carson) Meadows and Bonnie Jean Milton both of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; one brother, Dale (Iris) Greene of White Springs, Fla.: five grandchildren, John Greene, Jr., Andrews Greene, Joshua Greene, Michael Greene and Abagail Whited; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Brook Greene and Rylyn Slade Greene.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Greene will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the First Baptist Church, White Springs, Fla. with Rev. David and Tim Thomas, his nephews, officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, White Springs, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Tuesday (One hour before services) at the church. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Fla. is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
