Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Willburn Dee "Shorty" Cartwright. View Sign

Mr. Wilburn Dee "Shorty" Cartwright passed away late Thursday night April 4, 2019 at the Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City following an extended illness. He was the son of the late Elbert F. and Laverta Irene Wood Cartwright. He is preceded in death by his wife Patti Lynn Cartwright and a brother Harold Dean Cartwright. He had made Lake City his home for the past thirty-five years after moving here from Central Texas, he was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed riding horses, team roping, working on lawn mowers and bowling.

He is survived by his son Doug Cartwright (Jamie) Lake City, FL, two daughters Lisa Braswell, Lake City, FL and Julie Beechum (Danny) Oenaville, TX. Eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive.

A Memorial service will be conducted Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Reverend Dale Brannon officiating. Family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to service time. DEES-PARISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of all arrangements. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL 32025.