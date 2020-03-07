Mr. William Barnes, 81, of Lake City, succumbed to his battle with Parkinson's disease on March 3, 2020. Mr. Barnes was born May 12, 1938 in Lithia, Fl to Walter and Bessie Barnes.
He graduated from Columbia High School where he received a football scholarship to the University of Miami. After college he attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Mr. Barnes was an ordained minister who spent twenty years traveling to many churches spreading the word of God. He was a minister of music for twenty years as well. His last ministry was at Athens Baptist Church. Mr. Barnes was also the music teacher at Summers Elementary for ten years.
Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Christine Barnes, Lake City; son, William Keith (Carrie) Barnes, High Springs; daughter, Marie Ninette (Dean) Burdge, Alachua; sister, Gwendolyn (Arlie) Powell, Jemison, AL; Step-son, Karl (Joanie) Kreger; grandchildren, William Avery, Trevor Durden, Dustin Durden, Cody Burdge; great-grandchildren, Levy Keith Barnes, Kinslee Ann Durden, Reese Marie Barnes and step-grandchildren Jessica and Shane Kreger.
A Memorial service will be conducted at Parkview Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 7, 2020