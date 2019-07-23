Mr. William Bates Morse passed away at his home Saturday morning July 20, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts to the late Leigh Morse and Dorothy Moore Bates. He is survived by his wife Polly Ann Cox Morse and his children William Leigh (Janet), Robert Cox (Darlene), Edward Nelson (April), David Bates (Elizabeth), Daniel Croft (Heidi), Jonathan Douberley (Raquelle) Morse, and Abigail Wells Morse Shuler (Douglas) as well as 33 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
He served 22 years in the US Navy, retiring as Lieutenant Commander. He then completed his Bachelor's degree at the University of Florida and taught Mathematics and Science at Forest Hills Academy for 8 years. He served as Bishop of the Lake City Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and his wife served a mission in the London England Temple. His sons, as well as daughter- and son-in-law and grandchildren have served missions on 5 continents.
The viewing will be held July 23rd from 5 to 7 PM at his home. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 AM on July 24th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center located at, 909 SE Country Club road in Lake City. That will be followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at Ebenezer Cemetery (Price Creek road left on Ebenezer and right on Haven) In lieu of flowers he asked that donations be given to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by contacting any Bishop of any Ward and donate to the General Missionary Fund, Humanitarian Aid Fund, or Fast Offering fund for the poor and needy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please share fond memories and messages of condolence online with the family at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 23, 2019