Mr. William Frank Domke, age 79, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, Oct. 9, at his residence following a long illness. Mr. Domke was born in Pittsburg, Pa. and lived in Naples, Florida for over 45 yars before moving to Lake City, Florida 12 years ago. He worked as a self employed painter with his company, Tropical Painting Company of Naples, Fla. for of 20 years. He was a Christian and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Domke and his parents, Frank J. and May Dorothy Cochrane Domke.

He is survived by his children, Jean Huffman, Walter Huffman, Dan Huffman and Rene Fernandez all of Naples, Florida, Diana Peebles and Lillian Vigneault both of Lake City, Florida, Heidi Brown of Pittsburg, Pa. and Melissa Benfield of Albemrule, N.C.: one brother, Robert Domke of Naples, Fla.: one niece, Lisa Miller: three great-nephews, Doug Sterling, Patrick Sterling and Andrew Miller: Numerous grandchildren also survive.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Domke will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Rev. Stoney Benfield officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Tuesday (One hour before services). Graveside military services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.

