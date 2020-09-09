1/
Mr. Willie Earl Perdue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mr. Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Willie Earl Perdue, 70, of Olustee, Florida passed away on September 6, 2020. Mr. Perdue was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 25, 1950 to Willie and Odessa Perdue.
Mr. Perdue moved to Olustee in 1991. He worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working in the yard. He was predeceased by his sister, Lois Moore and his daughter, Viola Davis.
Mr. Perdue is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Linda Perdue, Olustee; daughters, Odessa (Michael) Scott and Tina Crews, both of Lake City; grandchildren, Cheyenne Crews, Francis Trail, Drake Davis, Andrew Crews and Stanley Crews and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Trail.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved