Mr. Willie Earl Perdue, 70, of Olustee, Florida passed away on September 6, 2020. Mr. Perdue was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 25, 1950 to Willie and Odessa Perdue.
Mr. Perdue moved to Olustee in 1991. He worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working in the yard. He was predeceased by his sister, Lois Moore and his daughter, Viola Davis.
Mr. Perdue is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Linda Perdue, Olustee; daughters, Odessa (Michael) Scott and Tina Crews, both of Lake City; grandchildren, Cheyenne Crews, Francis Trail, Drake Davis, Andrew Crews and Stanley Crews and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Trail.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234.