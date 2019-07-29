Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Winton E. "WINK" Criswell. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Orange Park Presbyterian Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Orange Park Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Winton E. "WINK" Criswell, also known to many as "Coach Criswell" age 89, a longtime resident of Orange Park, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 25, 2019 in the Community Hospice Acosta-Rua Center for Caring in Jacksonville. A native of Lake City, Mr. Criswell was the son of the late Roy David and Onie Stewart Criswell. He was educated in and graduated from the Columbia County school system. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1947. He was a standout in track, football and basketball. That same year he married his high school sweetheart, the late Jacqueline Jackie Milton Criswell. He went on to graduate from Little Rock Jr. College and the University of North Texas before returning to Florida to teach and coach. His coaching career began with two years in Starke(1955-1956) followed by an assistant position under Coach Don Brown at Columbia High for four years(1957-1960) then three years(1961-1963) as the head coach of the Tigers. He spent 1964-1969 as a coach in Palatka prior to landing the head position at Orange Park in 1970. He enjoyed that position until 1992 and spent his final two years at Middleburg High School as a coach for the Broncos. He retired in 1994. Mr. Criswell remained a very active man following his retirement. He enjoyed weight lifting, walking on his treadmill and helping to care for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. First and fore most the man truly reveled in watching his Florida Gator football games. Whether it was in the coveted seats inside the stadium, or from his chair at home, from pre-game warm ups to the final whistle, he was focused solely on the action of that game. He felt extremely honored when C.H.S. retired his basketball jersey due to his performance on the court in high school. He was a member of the Orange Park Presbyterian Church.Mr. Criswell is survived by his sons, David Winton Coach Criswell of Palatka and Ray Alan Criswell of Jacksonville, a daughter, Diane Criswell Take of Jacksonville; and a sister, Joyce Joy Sutton Morris Loper of Jacksonville. Seven grandchildren, Julie Criswell, Jill Criswell Adams, Misty Weisman, Matthew Take, Courtney Criswell Calcote, Ryan and Rhett Criswell and three great-grandchildren, Katla Adams, Rhys Weisman, Diana Laforty and Olivia Take also survive.Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the Orange Park Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Diller officiating. The family will receive friends for ONE HOUR prior to the service. Private family interment in Memorial Cemetery in Lake City, Florida, will be held later in the day. Friends and family in and around the Lake City area are invited to attend a visitation with the family from 2:00-3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home. His grandsons, nephews and great nephews, Rhett Criswell, Ryan Criswell, Milton Parrish, Dale Parrish, Thomas Parrish, Jeffery Parrish and Joseph Parrish will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Community Hospice.

