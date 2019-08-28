Mrs. Alice D. Wheeler, 84, of Pensacola, formerly of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Rosewood Manor in Pensacola after an extended illness. She was born in Jessup, Georgia on August 20, 1935 to the late Henry Edward Dart and Retha Taylor Dart. She made Lake City her home in 1999, moving here from Jacksonville; but recently moved to the Pensacola area to be closer to her son. She retired from AT&T and was a member of the Lantern Park Baptist Church in Lake City. In her spare time, she enjoyed running.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Wheeler, her brother, L.J. Dart and her sister, Sue Moody.
She is survived by her sons, Henry Edward Aspinwall of Fayetteville, N.C. and Thomas Earl Aspinwall (Barbara) of Pensacola, FL. Six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Wheeler will be conducted on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 1:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019