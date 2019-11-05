Mrs. Alice Marie Rella
Mrs. Alice Marie Rella, age 95, of Fort White, Florida died Friday, Nov. 1, in the Shands University of Florida Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida following a sudden illness. She was born in Flint, Michigan and lived in Big Pine Key, Florida before moving to Fort White, Florida in 1997. She worked in the Flint, Michigan Public Library as a childrens story teller many years ago, but most recently was a homemaker. She enjoyed writing poems and stories about life in general. She was a member of the Spirit of Life Lutheran Church, Lake City, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alice Cooms.
She is survived by three sons, Daniel W. Rella and Anthony L Rella both of Fort White, Florida and Jeffrey S. Rella of Marathon, Florida: Two grandchildren also survive.
A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Rella will be held at 12 P.M. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Fort White Cemetery, Fort White, Florida with Pastor Joy Bolander of Spirit of Christ Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at GUERRY FUNEAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Fla. followed by the graveside service. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019