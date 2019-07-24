Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Alwilda (Wilda) May McShane. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Service 6:00 PM Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave Bushnell , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Alwilda (Wilda) May McShane passed away on Monday, the 15th of July at Solaris Healthcare of Lake City.

Born on January 21, 1927 in Miami, FL to Evan and Alta (Hulett) Evans, Wilda married David John McShane and had four daughters. Wilda obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Miami in 1964, graduating at the top of her class while raising four young children. She served as a nurse at the Variety Children's hospital taking care of newborns and infants, and later in her career she was a social worker for children's health.

Wilda will always be remembered for her intelligence; kindness; curiosity; distinctive laugh; and love of God, family, dogs, and reading. Her grandchildren loved spending Christmas with her and Grandpa Pop-Pop McShane, spending an afternoon chatting on the couch, and being babysat when they were little-especially when they were allowed to stay up past their bedtime as long as they didn't yawn.

Wilda was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, David, and she is survived by her four children: Patricia Collins (Pete), Kathleen Arcé (Ronald), Jeanne McShane, and Carole Polstein (Michael). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly.

Public receiving will be held at Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home (458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL) on Thursday, July 25th from 5-6 pm and will be followed by a service at 6 pm. A funeral service will be held at Florida National Cemetery (6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513) at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 26th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234

