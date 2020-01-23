Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Angeline Roberson. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 540 Martin Luther King Street Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Angeline Roberson, age 91 entered into her home of eternal rest Friday January 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Baya Pointe Nursing Home.

She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Kathaleen and Mr. James Odell Witcher. She received her education in the Hamilton and Columbia County School System and was a faithful member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Inc. for many year in various departments.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Mr. Jetson Roberson and six children; Jetson, Jr. (Infant), Karen (Infant), Joseph, Deborah, Jackie and Kenneth Roberson.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories are her daughters; Francena Waters (devoted caregiver), Mattie Dye (Oliver), Sherlie Mack (Larry), Tammy Stewart (Kenneth) and her son Eric Roberson (Diane); sister; Kathleen Bryant; sisters-in-law; Hattie Williams and Drucilla Cosby. Twenty-four grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and Goddaughters; Marilyn Edmonds and Barbara Moore.

Funeral service for Mrs. Angeline Roberson will be held 11:00am Saturday January 25, 2020 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church,540 Martin Luther King Street, Lake City, FL., Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor. Visitation with the family will be held 5:00pm until 7:00pm Friday January 24,2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.

