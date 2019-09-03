Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Anna Lee Lynch, 98 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Solaris Healthcare of Lake City. She was born and raised in Lake City to the late Steve Young and Nora Chancy Young. Mrs. Lynch was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1940. She was a member of the Lake City Seventh Day Adventist Church and was very active when she was able. Mrs. Lynch enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing, crocheting, traveling and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Woodrow Patrick Lynch; her brother, Steve Young, Jr.; her daughter, Sharon Alice Presnell; and one granddaughter, Laura Fraser.

Survivors include her son, Pat Lynch (JoAnn), Branford; one sister, Eloise Jackson, Jacksonville; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Young, Dayton, OH; five grandchildren, Terri Lynch, Lake City, Woodrow P. Lynch, III, Lake City and their mother, Linda Newcomb , Lake City, Samantha Adams (Jeff), Branford, Gerald Patrick Presnell (Tiffany) and Edward Presnell (Jessica) both of Lake City; and nine great-grandchildren, Adelynn Wright, Jasmine Norton, Luke Lynch, James Lynch, Serena Adams, Samuel Adams, Saje Adams, Breanna Presnell and Allison Presnell.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lake City Seventh Day Adventist Church at 148 SW Seminole Terrace, Lake City, FL 32024 in memory of Mrs. Anna Lee Lynch.

