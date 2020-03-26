Mrs. Annie Mae Roberson, age 76, a resident of Lake City, Florida, passed away Sunday March 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Estella Fleming Mayo and Mr. Walter Mayo , born March 11, 1944.
She received her education in Columbia County at Springville and Richardson School. At an early age she united with Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church and was a Faithful member.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mr. Walter Roberson, sons: Dennis and Vernon Roberson and her siblings; Hattie Plummer and Walter Mayo, Jr.
She leaves a loving and supportive family who will always cherish her memories; daughters, Annette Tunsil and Laverne Roberson; sons Alvin and Wayne Roberson; siblings John, Albert, Earl, Ernest, Freddie (Sharonda), Henry, Jessie and Ricky Mayo, Mamie Allen, Queen Tayor Dottin, Estella Fox, Mayola Robinson (Norman), Leola Walden, Rosa Lee Saulsby and Virginia Mayo. Special friend Annie Elizabeth Jerry, niece Helen Cray, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Annie Mae Roberson will be 11:00am Saturday March 28, 2020 at Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church, 4637 NW Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL. Rev. W.W. Williams / Words of Comfort. Interment will follow in the Mayo Family Cemetery, 4637 NW Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL. Visitation with the family will be Friday March 27, 2020 5:00pm until 6:30pm at Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida, 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L F D
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020