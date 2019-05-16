Mrs. Avis Elizabeth Fish Tidwell, 76, of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home. She was born January 29, 1943 in Gastonia, North Carolina. In addition to her parents, David and Evelyn Fish, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Therin Delbert Terry Tidwell; her daughter, Sharon Elaine Jarrard and her son, David Gregory Tidwell. Those left to mourn her death are her brother, Wayne Long of Columbia, SC; her brother-in-law, Marshall M.A. (Judy) Tidwell of Lenoir, NC; numerous nieces, nephews and friends in South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida; and special friends, Beverly Wilks and Andrew and Penny Jarrard of Lake City, FL. Mrs. Tidwell retired in November 2013 from the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems, Tuskegee, AL, where she served as Health System Specialist. She began her career at the VAMC Lake City, Florida. After 23 years there, she moved to the VAMC in Philadelphia, PA before beginning her work in Alabama. A celebration of life for Avis and her family will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at First Christian Church, 403 W. Duval St, Lake City, Florida, with Rev. M. A. Tidwell officiating. Interment will follow at Santa Fe Cemetery, Branford, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the hospice facility of choice or Community Hospice of Tallassee, AL. The family extends special thanks to the staff of LINVILLE MEMORIAL FUNER HOME AND CREMATORY, Community Hospice Care, and to her many caregivers, especially Kirsten, Kasie, Bernice and Beth. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 16, 2019