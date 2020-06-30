Mrs. Barbara Crews O'Steen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mrs. Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Barbara Crews O'Steen
Mrs. Barbara Crews O'Steen passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Lake City, Florida. She was 77 years old.
She is survived by Doc Bloodworth; two sons, Stanley (Cindy), Dean (Pam) ; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister, Louise Clements (Ivan) ; one brother, Vernon Crews.
A private graveside funeral was held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Old Providence Baptist Church. All donations can be made to Haven Hospice-Lake City, Florida in memory of her. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved