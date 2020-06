Mrs. Barbara Crews O'Steen

Mrs. Barbara Crews O'SteenMrs. Barbara Crews O'Steen passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Lake City, Florida. She was 77 years old.She is survived by Doc Bloodworth; two sons, Stanley (Cindy), Dean (Pam) ; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister, Louise Clements (Ivan) ; one brother, Vernon Crews.A private graveside funeral was held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Old Providence Baptist Church. All donations can be made to Haven Hospice-Lake City, Florida in memory of her. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.