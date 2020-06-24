Mrs. Barbara Joyce Ball, 85, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in Rockmart, Georgia on January 29, 1935 to the late George and Katy Morgan Vinning. She worked for the Fulton County Government in Georgia for many years as a Records Manager and moved to Lake City a little over 18 years ago. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, going for rides in her classic cars, played numerous sports and loved her cats. She is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Jerry Landers.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Don Ball of Lake City; son, Michael Morris (Xueping Huang) of Wesley Chapel and daughter, Brenda Keller (Glenn) of Carrolton, GA. Six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren with one more on the way also survive.
At this time, per Mrs. Balls request, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 24, 2020.