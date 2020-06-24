Mrs. Barbara Joyce Ball
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mrs. Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Barbara Joyce Ball, 85, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in Rockmart, Georgia on January 29, 1935 to the late George and Katy Morgan Vinning. She worked for the Fulton County Government in Georgia for many years as a Records Manager and moved to Lake City a little over 18 years ago. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, going for rides in her classic cars, played numerous sports and loved her cats. She is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Jerry Landers.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Don Ball of Lake City; son, Michael Morris (Xueping Huang) of Wesley Chapel and daughter, Brenda Keller (Glenn) of Carrolton, GA. Six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren with one more on the way also survive.
At this time, per Mrs. Balls request, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved