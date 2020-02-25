Mrs. Barbara Lee Price, age 85, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, Feb. 21, in the Solaris Healthcare Center, Lake City, Florida following a long illness. She was born in Taylor, Florida and lived in Satellite Beach, Florida before moving to Lake City, Florida in 1971. She was a homemaker and member of the Lantern Park Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, car racing and other sports including the Florida Gators.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Harold Price and her parents, Acie and Gertie Taylor Crews.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Lester of Lake City, Florida: two sons, Mike Price of Lake City, Florida and Tim (Beth) Price of Alachua, Florida: five grandchildren, Josh Lester, Ryan Price, Kimberly Rodrigues, Cady Price and Brooke Price: three great-grandchildren, Bella Lester, Brynn Lester and Manny Rodrigues.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Price will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday. Feb. 25, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Haney, Pastor of Lantern Park Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. before the service. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd. Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020