Mrs. Barbara McPherson, Age 85, of Lake City, Florida passed away on September 27, 2020. She was Born in Alleghany, Virginia on August 23, 1935. She enjoyed her volunteer work and worshiping at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Barbara leaves behind 4 siblings and their spouses; Along with her 4 Children and their spouses, 7 grandchildren, and 4 Great Grand-Children. Barbara is proceeded in death by her parents Gladys Ilda and Raymond Alexander; Her husband Allen Thomas McPherson; And Brother Roger Bostic. A Memorial Service will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church on October 24, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of Flowers please make donations to Pine Grove Baptist Church for the Children's program.

Pine Grove Baptist Church, 143 NE Howard St., Lake City Florida 32055.

