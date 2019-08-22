Mrs. Bertha Yulee Johnson a resident of Jasper, Florida passed away Friday, August 15, 2019.
Mrs. Bertha Yulee Johnson is survived by two children: Isaac Johnson II and Gerren C. Johnson; one sister: Doris Boston and husband Eddie Boston, nieces, nephews, and many other close relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Bertha Yulee Johnson will be held Saturday, August 24 , 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in New Bethel AME Church Jasper, Florida. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday August 23, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in New Bethel AME Church Jasper, Florida. Udell and Sons of Douglas M. Udell Funeral Home are in charge of all arrangement. Call: 386-362-4189 386-209-0223 386-344-4309.
Udell and Sons of DOUGLAS M. UDELL FUNERAL HOME serving Suwannee, Hamilton, Columbia and all surrounding Counties.
Call: 386-362-4189 386-209-0223 386-344-4309.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019