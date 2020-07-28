1/
Mrs. Betty Ann Robinson
Mrs. Betty Ann Robinson, age 64, of Lake City, Florida died Wednesday, July 22, in the Memorial Hospital of Jacksonville, Fla. following a long illness. She had lived in Lake City, Florida all of her life and worked as a certified nursing assistant for area nursing homes and hospitals. She attended the Lake City Church of God and loved cooking, cross word puzzles, bingo, singing gospel songs and her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Jasper and Lelia L. Hester Robinson and two daughters, Margaret Suzanne Rawlins and Idell Bowen Gray.
She is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth (George) Feagle of Lake City, Fla. and Margaret (Ronnie) Emminger of Dallas, Ga.: one brother, Mack (Tensy) Robinson of Mayo, Fla.: Eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Robinson will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, July 29, in the Chapel of GUERRY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dennis McMillan officiating. www.guerryfuneralhome.net

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
