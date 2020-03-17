Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Blanche Ingram Carter. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Blanche Ingram Carter, age 79, resident of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was a resident of Lake City Florida, passed away Saturday March 7, 2020.

She was a retired educator and was an former member of New Mount Pisgah African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lake City, FL. prior to relocating to Fort Walton Beach, FL.

She was preceded in death by her spouse Leo Carter, her parents, Mrs. Emma Hayes and Mr. Will Ingram, sibling Alice Pompey , Betty Ewings , Nita Taylor, John Davis and Frank Davis. Mrs. Blanche Ingram Carter leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter Alice Carter Luton, Grand children Ariel, Charles and Annissia Luton, step children, Jennie Lee, BeBe , Bobbi Jean and Annie Lee; sisters Sarah Smith (Gene) and Verna Ingram. Nieces and nephews; Vivian Pomey, Emma Ewings, Jackie Ewings, Desiree Tunsil, Kathy Johnson, Mario Coppock ( Angie) and Joel Coppock (Nida). Special cousins Earnestine Armstrong and Ella Pruitt; special friends Georgia Muldrow, DeAnna George Robin Youngblood, New Mount Pisgah AME Church family of Lake City, Fl.; friends from Fort Walton Beach, FL. especially; Brenda, Boo, David, Skeet, Cleo and a host of family and friends. Thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice of Fort Walton Beach and her caregivers Thelma and Linda.

Funeral service for Mrs. Blanche Ingram Carter will be 11:00am Thursday March 19,2020 at New Mount Pisgah AME Church, 345 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055 Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Dupree Pastor/ Words of Comfort. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, Fl. Visitation with the family will be 1:00pm until 6:00pm Wednesday March 18, 2020 Cooper Funeral Home Chapel 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street,

