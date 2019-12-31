Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Stuart. View Sign Service Information Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079 (281)-497-2210 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Stuart, age 88, of Cypress, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 with the hearts of her sons, family and friends by her side. She was born on August 1, 1931 in Cross City, FL. She graduated from Columbia High School in Lake City, Fl and married the love of her life, Donald Leslie (Don) Stuart, on January 22, 1949.

She was preceded in death by DL on December 22, 2011, and her parents Lewis T. and Mary Corine Harmon Walker. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and homemaker.

She is survived by her two sons -- Donald Lewis Stuart and his wife, Vicky, of Bay City, Texas and Robert Ira Stuart and his wife Aletra of Cypress, Texas; and three granddaughters -- Tamara Rice, Christina Carber Shaw and Merideth Stuart; Great Grandson Jackson Cody Shaw; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends of Lake City, FL.

A memorial service will be held at MEMORIAL OAKS FUNERAL HOME, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079, on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and a graveside service for family in Lake City, FL, at a later date.

