Mrs. Bobbie Sue Blanton, 96, of Lake City died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Suwannee Valley Care Center. Mrs. Blanton was a lifelong resident of Columbia County and graduated from Columbia High School in 1941 where she played on the girls' varsity basketball team. Mrs. Blanton was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and was an active and faithful member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Throughout her life she enjoyed fishing, traveling, and playing cards with her family and friends.
Mrs. Blanton was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Vennis R. Blanton; her parents, Bob and Marie Wade; her brothers, Russell, Earl, and Leon Wade; sisters, Leona Wade and Frances Schiller; and special sister-in-law, Nelle Wade.
Mrs. Blanton is survived by her children: one daughter, Linda Sue Felder and her husband Morris of Branford, FL; three sons, Robert Blanton and his wife Beth of Sycamore, GA, Alex Blanton and his wife Robin of Fairfax, VA, and Jimmy Blanton and his wife Lou of Lake City. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Renee' Cruse (Jeff), Karen Rose (Toby), Dana Johnson (Derek), Sarah Smith, Mark Blanton, Janna Hornbaker (Chris), and Jay Blanton (Lesley) and nine great grandchildren, Alexis Cruse, Tucker Rose, Jack Rose, Camille Oldani, Nate Johnson, Sara Beth Hornbaker, Sydney Hornbaker, Wade Blanton, and Reed Blanton. Special sister-in-law Louise Blanton, many nieces and nephews, including Sharon Roy (Gary), Janet Shifflett (Ron) and Rusty Wade (Sandra), and a host of good friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Blanton will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mike Tatem and Dwight Law officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Lake City. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home (10:00-11:00 A.M.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkview Baptist Church Building Fund, 268 NW Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL 32055. Family and friends attending services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. HWY 441, Lake City, FL. (386)752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family on the online guest book at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.