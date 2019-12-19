Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Carolyn W. Wayt, 92, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Community Hospice Acosta Rua Center in Jacksonville after an extended illness. She was born in Falmouth Springs, Florida on November 26, 1927 to the late John Wesley Walker and Mary Jenkins Walker. She has lived most of her life in the North Florida area and worked for the Tax Collectors office in Live Oak and Lake City for many years. She was a faithful member of the First Advent Christian Church in Lake City and in her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, playing softball, going to the beach and gardening. She also loved spending time with and keeping her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert E. King in 1960; her brothers, James C. Walker, Wesley D. Walker and Winston Walker; and her sisters, Hazel Witcher and Helen Pascerella.

She is survived by her children; John King and Glenwood King (Glenda) both of Lake City, Sharon Ann Manger of Gainesville and Rebecca Becky K. Barrow (Al Bryant) of Jacksonville; sister, Mary Scroggins of Jacksonville. Eight grandchildren and five great-grandchild also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wayt will be conducted in Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the First Advent Christian Church of Lake City with Pastor Fred Gaylard, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Lee, FL. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the Community Hospice Acosta Rua Center, 5450 Ramona Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32205. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

