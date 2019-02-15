Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Carrie Lee Cannon, age 78, of Bell, Florida died Wednesday, Feb. 13, in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida following an extended illness. Mrs. Cannon was born in Bell, Florida and resided in Lake City, Florida for many years and then moved back to Bell, Florida 28 years ago. She was a homemaker and member of the Bell Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Hall Hart and a granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Terrell. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Wallace W. Cannon of Bell, Florida: Two daughters, Diane (Michael) Avery of Bell, Florida and Fran (Donnie) Cole of Lake City, Florida: Two sons, Robert W. (Donna) Ford, Jr. of Lake City, Florida and Rocky (Lisa) Ford of Ft. White, Florida: one sister, Hazel Richardson of Keystone Heights, Florida: Ten grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren also survive. A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Cannon will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the Bell Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Watson officiating and assisted by Rev. Daniel Kuhr, Pastor of the Bell Baptist Church. Interment will be in Wayfair Cemetery, Bell, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, Feb. 15, at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. MAIN Blvd., Lake City, Florida. www.guerryfuneralhome.net Funeral Home Guerry Funeral Home In Lake City - Lake City

Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 15, 2019

