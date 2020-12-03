Mrs. Daisy Lee Williams, daughter of the late Alto "Bud" Johnson and Essie Mae Wilson Johnson was born March 5, 1935 in Wellborn, FL. and as a young child, moved with her family to Lake City, FL. At an early age, she attended Union AME Church where she professed her faith in Jesus Christ. Later in life, Mrs. Williams became a dedicated member of New Hope United Methodist Church where she served as a Communion Steward and Church Treasurer.
She was married for 52 years to Mr. Albert Francis Williams, who preceded her in death on March 30, 2006. This union was blessed with six children and together they raised nine children. She was affectionately known to her family and friends as Miss Daisy, Mama, Grandmother, Nana, Nan, G-Nan, GiGi and Auntie.
Mrs. Williams devoted her life to her family and cherished being a stay-at -home mom. She was the exemplar of Proverbs 31:10-31, as a wife and mother. Her loving spirit and pleasant personality will be missed by all who knew her. She quietly departed this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was also preceded in death by two stepsons, Albert F. Williams, Jr. and James W. Williams.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful life, her children: Bertha Dean of Jacksonville, FL.; Sherreda Miller of Tallahassee FL.; Anita Williams of Jacksonville, FL.; Valorie Williams-Livingstone of Fort Myers, FL.; Lamar Williams of Keller, TX.; Katherine Williams of Lake City, FL. and Albert (Elizabeth) Williams of Miami, FL. Twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Sisters; Clara Crumpton of Orlando. FL. and Vivian Owens of Lake City, FL.; brother, Sam Stockton of Lake City, FL., her sister-in-law and closest friend Marjorie Williams of Bronx, New York; daughter- in-law, Angela Williams. Those she considered her extended family, Marsha Allen, Caroline Johnson, Taiwan Wills, The Larry D. Parnell family, Bobby and Sherry Parker, Scott Jones, Willie Mae Sharp and Everlena D. Wilkes. A host of devoted nieces,nephews,cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Mrs. Daisy L. Williams' life is scheduled for 11:00am on Saturday December 5, 2020 at Lake City Memorial Stadium, 294 NW Stadium Terrace, Lake City FL. Rev. I L. Williams, Eulogist. A walk-thru viewing will be Friday December 4, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at New Hope United Methodist Church at 4140 NW Falling Creek Road, Lake City, FL. 32055, Rev. Dr. Pamela Green, Pastor. Prior to service December 5, 2020 there will be a viewing 10:00am- 11:00am. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery, 3596 S. U.S. Hwy 441, Lake City, Fl. 32055. No repast following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society
. CDC guidelines will be strictly enforce.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida, 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F. D., Zannie Cooper, L.F.D and Bennie Thomas, L. F.D.