Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 540 Martin Luther King Street Lake City , FL

Mr. Davie Williams, Jr.,age 94, resident of Lake City, Florida, transitioned from labor to rest at his home surrounded by his loving family Wednesday March 4, 2020.

He was the son of the late Mrs. Mary Williams and the late Mr. Davie Williams, Sr.

He attended and graduate from Richardson High School, afterward he joined the United States Amy.

He united with New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church under the Christian Leadership of the late Rev. C.H. Rawls presently under the Christian Leadership of Pastor Alvin J. Baker where he was a faithful member, served on the Usher Board and took great pride in beautification of the church grounds until his health failed.

He was employed at Historic Blanche Hotel and in his later days, he was employed with the V. A. Hospital, Lake Shore Hospital and the V. A. Domiciliary until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his daughters; Linda Williams, Carletha Williams and Davenia Griffin; his siblings Louis Williams, Richard Williams and Fannie Mae Robinson.

Mr. Davie Williams, Jr. leaves to cherish his love and memories,a loving and devoted wife of 72 years, Mrs. Edna Williams; his children, Carolyn Little, Gwendolyn Williams, Jacqueline (Arthur ) Fleming, Terri (Louis) Gainer, Lavern Williams,14 grand children, 44 great grands, 3 great-great grands and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service for Mr. Davie Williams, Jr. will be 11:00am Saturday March 14, 2020 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 540 Martin Luther King Street, Lake City, Florida , Alvin J. Baker,Pastor/ Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Memorial Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, Florida. Visitation with the family will be 5:00pm until 7:00pm Friday March 13,2020 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

