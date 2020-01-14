Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Christ Central Ministries Church Lake City, , FL View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Christ Central Ministries Church Lake City, , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DANIELS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, Live Oak & Branford, FL is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Deborah Lucille Fender Bass, 67, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Gainesville at North Florida Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Leo F. and Dorothy L. Landen Fender. She is preceded in death by a brother, Lance Fender. She had made Lake City her home for the past forty years after moving there from Wellborn, FL. Professionally she spent most of her career in the banking and finance industry, obtaining her business degree from Florida State University. She was the first woman to be named sales manager for Ford Motor Company in the State of Florida while working at Rountree-Moore Ford in Lake City. She owned and operated First Atlantic Mortgage Company for many years after leaving Ford, and later retired to spend more time with her growing population of grandchildren. She was a member of Orange Baptist Church in Live Oak, FL and an Altrusan. She was a member of Florida Association of Mortgage Brokers, National Association of Mortgage Brokers, the Board of Realtors, and the Builders Association. She was active in the past on the boards for the Columbia County Fair and the Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and family, working in her yard, planning family reunions. Her home was never finished, as she was always redecorating and renovating with new projects and crafts. Her favorite hobby was spending time with her family and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband Richard Bass, Lake City, FL; her step-mother Pauline Sparks Fender, Madison, FL; three sons, Charles Cribbs (Samantha) Lake City, FL; Derriel Cribbs (Jana) Lake City, FL; and Lance Bass (Amy) Lake City, FL; one sister Jhan Fender, Lake City, FL; and two step-sisters, Oneida Matheny (Tommy) Madison, FL; and Debra Bass (Daniel) Madison, FL. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Caroline Cribbs, Chas Cribbs, Kailee Bass, and Colton Cribbs. Many extended family and friends also survive.Funeral services for Mrs. Deborah Bass will be conducted Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00P.M. at Christ Central Ministries Church in Lake City, FL with Reverend Dale Croft and Pastor Lonnie Johns officiating. Reverend Murrell Bennett will officiate graveside services following the funeral.Visitation with the family will be held prior to funeral at the church from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations be made to the Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Association 7613 SE CR 135 White Springs, FL 32096-0000. ( www.suwanneeawareness.com

