Mrs. Donna Kaye Robinson 62 passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Haven Hospice of Lake city Florida surrounded by her loving family, She retired from Shands of Lake Shore Hospital working in materials management, her hobbies included playing bingo and loving her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons Mike Thompson (Leslie) Lake City, FL; and Mark Thompson (Sarah) Lake City, FL. Two brothers Donnie Byrd, Bonita Springs, FL; and Frank Byrd, Panama City, FL; and seven grandchildren Katie Thompson, Mark Thompson, Jr., Justin Thompson, Kayla Thompson, Rebecca Magee, and Dalton and Kira Magee. And one great grandson Christopher Thompson also survive.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Lake City, FL with the Reverend Mark Driscoll officiating. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home was, in charge of all arrangements. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL 32025.