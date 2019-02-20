Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Doris Irene Strickland, 84, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her daughters home in Orange Park. She was born in Lake City to the late Cooper McDonald and Margaret Davis McDonald Wilson. Mrs. Strickland was a lifelong resident of Lake City, a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1952 and a longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she served in numerous roles including serving as the church pianist. She worked for many years with the First National Bank, the State Exchange Bank and for W.L. Hunter Insurance. When able she enjoyed reading, crocheting, music and singing. Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her husband, William Levy Strickland, Jr. and one son, Robert Strickland.

Survivors include her son, Harold W. Strickland (Marlene), Orange Park; her daughter, Michelle Gibson (Troy), Orange Park; her daughter-in-law, Karen Strickland, Gainesville; nine grandchildren, Carolyn McManus, Bobby Strickland, Jason Strickland, Chris Strickland (Holly), Jeremey Strickland, Sgt. Josh Strickland (Corene), FL Nat. Guard, Jordan Swank (Brandon), Cpl. Ethan Gibson, USMC and Daria Gibson; seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Gerhold, Matt Gerhold, Mark Gerhold, Carol Strickland, Andrew Strickland, Nicolas Strickland and Skylar Strickland; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Norman officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025.

