Mrs. Dorothy Cason "Dot" Raymos, 91, of Lake City passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born in Ft. White, Florida to the late Carl Columbus and Wilma Douglas Cason and was one of thirteen children. She lived in St. Augustine, FL for many years before moving to Lake City in 2005. A member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Ft. White, Dot loved spending time with her family and weekend getaways to her lake house or her condo in St. Augustine Beach.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Raymos in 1997.
Dot is survived by her son, Dion Ramos (Lynn) of Houston, TX; daughter, Delia Raymos Pass (Christopher Tafte) of Manchester, TN; sister, Kate Alexander (Bert) of Lake City; seven grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Louis Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery in Ft. White. Visitation with the family will be held from 1:00- 2:00 (1 hour before service) Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. HWY 441, Lake City, Fl.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019