Mrs. Elva Estelle Upchurch Cobb, 102, of Lake City, peacefully left this life on Friday morning, January 24, 2020. On August 31, 1917 in Greenville, IL, Ms. Elva was born to Marion and Blanche Upchurch, the second child of five children. In 1943 she moved to Seminole, Florida with her husband. In 1953 she and her family moved to Lutz, FL. In 2005 she and her husband moved to Lake City to be closer to their son, Dave. In life Ms. Elva enjoyed sewing, reading, working crossword puzzles, making cookies, cooking for her family and homemaking. She was a licensed Hair Stylist in the early 1940s.
She and Glen, her husband, were married 68 years.
Ms. Elva was preceded in death by Glen Cobb, her husband, James Cobb, son; three brothers and one sister, Kyla Cobb, granddaughter and most of her friends.
Ms. Elva is survived by her son, Dave (Renee) Cobb of Lake City, Fl, Daughter-in-Law, Vicki Cobb of Longwood, FL, Grandchildren, Mark (Kimberly) Cobb, Boca Raton, FL, Jason (Melissa) Cobb, Lake City, FL, Kim (Brian) Paul, Longwood, FL, Glen (Iona) Cobb Apopka, FL and 10 great-grandchildren.
In February there will be a private family Celebration of Life for Ms. Elva.
Memorial donations may be made to Haven Hospice, Lake City, FL or Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch, Live Oak, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025. 386-365-8191. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 29, 2020