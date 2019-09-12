Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Emma Callie (Hunter) Fletcher Dowdy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Callie Fletcher Dowdy 1930-2019. Mrs. Emma Callie (Hunter) Fletcher Dowdy, long-time resident of McAlpin, Crescent City, Pomona Park and more recently Lake City, Florida passed away on September 6, 2019, at the age of 89. She came into this world on March 5, 1930, born on her family's farm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus Esco Hunter, Sr. and Emma Lillian (Geiger) Hunter, and her brothers, Woodrow Hunter, Gus Esco (Junior) Hunter, Jr., Roy Hunter, and Tom Hunter, and her sisters, Helen Avery, Katherine Vann, Mary Moore/Plympton, and Georgia Beck. Her previous husband of more than 50 years, Rufus Burton Fletcher, Sr. preceded her in death as well. She is survived by her husband, James Ray Dowdy.

She leaves her three children, Rufus Burton Fletcher Jr. (Valdosta, GA), Lena (Jerry Patrick) Heeney (Lake City, FL) and Emma Jean (James Larry) Jordan (Wellborn, FL); five grandchildren; Emy Lenal Jordan (David) Delgado; Lillian Jinnette Jordan, Jordan Fletcher Jordan, Sean Patrick Heeney, Colleen Caitlin Heeney, and five great grandchildren, Shelby Brooke Delgado, Emily Grace Delgado, Haley Jordan Delgado, Larry Drake Kinter, and Jinnette Nereida Class.

She possessed many talents and a contagious spirit for life. She became an award-winning seamstress, obtained her cosmetology license from Suwannee VoTech School in Live Oak, began and grew a small farming operation and watched it grow into a sizable operation in McAlpin. She enjoyed cooking and homemaking. She was known for being an excellent cook and fisherman.

Some of her proudest accomplishments included watching her three children graduate from high school and college as her son became an attorney and college professor and her daughters became nurses. Her community involvement included membership in the McAlpin PTA until the schools closure in 1966. Perfectionism and professionalism were mile markers along the way in any of her life's pursuits. She loved the Lord and attempted to share her Christian faith by never meeting a stranger and striving to always lend a helping hand.

A private memorial service was held at the Live Oak Cemetery by the family. The family appreciates those who cared for our mother.

Rest in eternal peace, Mother.

DANIELS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements. Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019

