Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity Praise and Worship Center Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Emma Jean Craig, 83, of Lake City, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. Affectionately known as "Spunk", she was born in Lake City on March 5, 1936 to the late Frank Norris and Emma Beckham Norris and has made the Lake City area her home all of her life. She was a homemaker all of her life and was a dedicated member of the Trinity Praise and Worship Center here in Lake City. She loved her grandchildren dearly and loved family events and fish fry's. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years in 2002, William Joseph "Billy" Craig and her siblings, Johnny Norris, Theodore "Bo" Norris, Wendell "Wimp" Norris, Carl E. "Pewee" Norris, Tommy Norris and Linda Norris.

She is survived by her sons, Jack Craig (Monica) of Lake City, Jerry Craig (Cheri) of Ocala and BJ Craig (Angela) of Hawthorne; sister, Geri Houston of Lake City; grandchildren, Brandon Craig (Samantha), Cody Craig (Krystal), Colby Lynn Craig, Hunter Craig, Jacob Craig, Hannah Craig, Emilee Craig, Jailyn Lamb and Jace Lamb along with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service for Mrs. Craig will be conducted on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Trinity Praise and Worship Center. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Mrs. Emma Jean Craig, 83, of Lake City, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. Affectionately known as "Spunk", she was born in Lake City on March 5, 1936 to the late Frank Norris and Emma Beckham Norris and has made the Lake City area her home all of her life. She was a homemaker all of her life and was a dedicated member of the Trinity Praise and Worship Center here in Lake City. She loved her grandchildren dearly and loved family events and fish fry's. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years in 2002, William Joseph "Billy" Craig and her siblings, Johnny Norris, Theodore "Bo" Norris, Wendell "Wimp" Norris, Carl E. "Pewee" Norris, Tommy Norris and Linda Norris.She is survived by her sons, Jack Craig (Monica) of Lake City, Jerry Craig (Cheri) of Ocala and BJ Craig (Angela) of Hawthorne; sister, Geri Houston of Lake City; grandchildren, Brandon Craig (Samantha), Cody Craig (Krystal), Colby Lynn Craig, Hunter Craig, Jacob Craig, Hannah Craig, Emilee Craig, Jailyn Lamb and Jace Lamb along with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.A memorial service for Mrs. Craig will be conducted on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Trinity Praise and Worship Center. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close