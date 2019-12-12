Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. eunice Bradley Tshabalala. View Sign Service Information Mizell's Funeral Home 365 NW Washington Street Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3166 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Eunice Bradley Tshabalala was born February 25, 1942 in Jacksonville, Florida (Duval County) to Eunice Callie Harrison Bradley and Louis James Bradley (LJ). She was the second oldest of the three siblings. Eunice accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. After returning to Lake City, FL, in September 2016, she reunited, with her home church, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Eunice received her education in the Florida Public School System, graduation from Richardson High School in 1959. She is a 1964 graduate of Bethune-Cookman College. She received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biology. (Eunice pledged Delta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.) Eunice taught school in the School District of Polk County Lakeland, Florida. Eunice retired from USDA Forest Service after 45 years of dedicated service and received the United States Department of Agriculture Award for Superior Service.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Eunice Callie Harrison Bradley and Louis James Bradley and her eldest sister, Jacqueline B. Powell (Charlie_ and youngest sister, Ruby B. Wiggins (Ulysses). She leaves precious memories to her devoted husband of 39 years, Dr. Mandla Tshabalala; and a loving son, Richard Tshabalala; aunts: Rose Bruce (Jack); Pauline Harrison, Edna Copeland, Willie Dee Saulsby (Oliver); Beulah Wiggins; uncles: Thomas Harrison (Betty); Alfred Harrison (Rosetta), Vernis Harrison (Mary) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family members in South Africa.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at 5:00 to 7:00 pm, December 13, 2019 at Mizell Funeral Home 365 NW Washington Street, Lake City (386-752-3166). The funeral will be held 10:00 am , December 14, 2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King Street, Lake City. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery.

