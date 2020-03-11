Mrs. Eunice Marie Knox, 82 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. She was born in Wauchula, Florida to the late William Coleman and Dottie Ford Coleman. Mrs. Knox worked in commercial banking for many years and had made Lake City her home for the past 13 years.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, William H. Knox, Lake City; her son, David Smedley, Bartow, FL; her daughter, Donna Morton, Bradenton, FL; and granddaughter, Leah Smedley, Bartow, FL.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020