Mrs. Evelyn Lynn McIntyre, age 79, of Lake City, Florida died Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Surrey Place Care Center, Live Oak, Florida following a long illness. Mrs. McIntyre was born in Moultrie, Georgia and resided n Lake City, Florida for the past 48 years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa A. McIntyre of Lake City, Florida: her son, Richard W. McIntyre of Lake City, Florida: Three sisters, Mary Harrell of Live Oak, Florida, Pauline Ridgeway of Lake City, Florida and Deana Moore of Vidalia, Georgia.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. McIntyre will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home. Final disposition will be cremation. Visitation and gathering with the family will be 1 to 2 P.M. (One hour before services) at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd. Lake City, Florida www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019