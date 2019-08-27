Mrs. Evelyn Lynn McIntyre

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
GUERRY FUNERAL HOME
2659 S.W. Main Blvd.
Lake City, FL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home
Obituary
Mrs. Evelyn Lynn McIntyre, age 79, of Lake City, Florida died Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Surrey Place Care Center, Live Oak, Florida following a long illness. Mrs. McIntyre was born in Moultrie, Georgia and resided n Lake City, Florida for the past 48 years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa A. McIntyre of Lake City, Florida: her son, Richard W. McIntyre of Lake City, Florida: Three sisters, Mary Harrell of Live Oak, Florida, Pauline Ridgeway of Lake City, Florida and Deana Moore of Vidalia, Georgia.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. McIntyre will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home. Final disposition will be cremation. Visitation and gathering with the family will be 1 to 2 P.M. (One hour before services) at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd. Lake City, Florida www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019
