Mrs. Evelyn M. Schmidt passed peacefully of old age in her sleep, age 97. She was born in to Henry Milton McCully (Ocala, FL) and Liesbeth Dietze (Liepzig, Germany) in Jacksonville FL, the youngest of three daughters. She and her husband retired to Lake City in 1981, having lived many years in Pinecrest, FL to begin farming in the Ellisville area.

Evelyn was a life-long homemaker, who committed her life to serving her Lord, her husband and her family. She supported her husband throughout his career following him and raising their children between Palatka and Pinecrest, FL. As an executives wife, she excelled. She loved to cook and entertain which she did often, attending and hosting events for visiting wives and dignitaries in the 1970's. Evelyn loved to play pranks, laugh and sing! Evelyn could also pick up a hammer, fix what needed fixin, fry a rattlesnake and handle with grace whatever crazy thing her family offered her up! Evelyn had a beautiful smile and a spirit to go along with it, she was a bright and shining star, whose radiance was felt by all who knew or met her. She touched many lives, even in the last days of her life and she will be remembered fondly and forever.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Alfred D. Schmidt and her son Alfred D. Schmidt Jr. She is survived by her daughter Libby Schmidt, four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will take place at 11 AM on January 21st at the Forest Lawn Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Lake City. In lieu of flowers, Evelyn requested a donation be made to a Christian college fund.

