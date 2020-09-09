1/1
Mrs. Frances Lucille Wallace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mrs. Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Frances Lucille Wallace, age 78, of Lake City, Florida passed away on Sept. 4 at her home. She was born in Pulaski, Illinois on 1-17-42. She resided in Rochester Hills, Michigan until moving to Lake City, Florida in 2002. She worked as an inspector for Johnson Controls for over 20 years. She enjoyed flea markets, crafts and the casinos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hezekiah Wallace, her parents, Maurice and Betty Jo Brown, one sister and one grandchild.
She is survived by two daughters, Olive Hadley of Lake City, Florida and Karen (James) Panoff of Chesterfield, Michigan: Two sons, James (Maxine) Wallace and Charles Wallace both of Lake City, Florida: Two brothers, three sisters, five grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren also survive.
A grave side funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Wallace will be held at 11 A.M Thursday, Sept. 10, in the Memorial Cemetery, Lake City, Florida with Rev. George Fulgham officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M Thursday at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved