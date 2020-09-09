Mrs. Frances Lucille Wallace, age 78, of Lake City, Florida passed away on Sept. 4 at her home. She was born in Pulaski, Illinois on 1-17-42. She resided in Rochester Hills, Michigan until moving to Lake City, Florida in 2002. She worked as an inspector for Johnson Controls for over 20 years. She enjoyed flea markets, crafts and the casinos.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hezekiah Wallace, her parents, Maurice and Betty Jo Brown, one sister and one grandchild.

She is survived by two daughters, Olive Hadley of Lake City, Florida and Karen (James) Panoff of Chesterfield, Michigan: Two sons, James (Maxine) Wallace and Charles Wallace both of Lake City, Florida: Two brothers, three sisters, five grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren also survive.

A grave side funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Wallace will be held at 11 A.M Thursday, Sept. 10, in the Memorial Cemetery, Lake City, Florida with Rev. George Fulgham officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M Thursday at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store